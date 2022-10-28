Eleanor Francis (Lanman) Getkin, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, the morning of Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Grandview Nursing Home, Danville.
Eleanor was born July 5, 1934, a daughter of the late Lester J. Lanman, the late Julia Simpson, and the stepdaughter of Edna (Zimmerman) Lanman who raised her from the age of 2.
Eleanor graduated from Lawton High School in 1952 and Cameron College, Lawton, Oklahoma, with a degree in nursing.
Eleanor was married to her devoted husband of 40 years, the late James E. Getkin who preceded her in death in 1994.
Eleanor was employed at the Danville State Hospital in the Dietary Department from 1971 until her retirement. She was a member of The Bloomsburg Southern Baptist Church in Bloomsburg.
Eleanor was a descendant of the Kiowa Tribe and on the Indian Tribal Roll.
Eleanor’s favorite thing to do was to hop in her car with her Kodak cameras and go wherever life would take her. She loved writing in her journals and reading Nancy Drew. Her greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with her family.
Eleanor is survived by four sons, Terry J. Getkin, Kerrville, Texas, Jay E. Getkin and wife Rebecca, Newport News, Va., David E. Getkin and wife Cheryl, The Villages, Fla., and Jimmy W. Getkin and wife Michelle, Danville, Pa. She was also survived by 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews whom she was fondly referred to as Aunt Pepper.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Kenny Lane Getkin; a brother, Lester R. Lanman; and a sister, Barbara Tribolet.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville, with Pastor Chuck Chamberlain from Bloomsburg Southern Baptist officiating. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Burial will be held in Elan Memorial Park, Bloomsburg.
The family will cheerfully receive flowers in honor of Eleanor. Because she was an avid reader, memorial contributions may also be made to the Thomas Beaver Free Library, 317 Ferry St., Danville, PA 17821 or online at Support the Library — Thomas Beaver Free Library (tbflibrary.org).
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 10 W. Mahoning St., Danville. www.visneski.com