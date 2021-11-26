Eleanor J. (Kurtz) Bridge, 78, of Milton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Northumberland.
Born July 25, 1943, in Lewisburg, she was a daughter of the late Elwood and Evelyn (Smith) Kurtz.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Bridge, in 2007.
Eleanor worked for Con-Agra, Milton, and the Fence Drive-In, Lewisburg.
She was a member of the Moose, VFW, and Salvation Army, all of Milton.
Eleanor enjoyed spending time with her family, going out to dinner, taking walks and playing bingo at the senior center.
She is survived by a son, Jeffrey (Kathy) Bridge of Milton; a daughter, Wendy (Marlin Neidig) Yarsky of Northumberland; six grandchildren, Natasha, Nevin, Nathan, Brittney, Alexis and Madison; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Gary Kurtz of Danville; and two sisters, Ivy Rider and Kate Moser, both of Milton.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Kurtz; and three sisters, Mary Sheets, Barbara Leister and Ethel Kurtz.
A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at the Dale Ranck Funeral & Cremation Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton, where the funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery.
Online condolences can be sent to www.DaleRanck.com.