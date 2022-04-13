Eleanor Jean Jarrett, 86, died Monday, April 11, 2022, at Brookdale Grayson View, Selinsgrove. She was a previous resident of Nottingham Village Retirement Center, Northumberland, and 15 Sun Valley Dr., Sunbury.
Eleanor was born Nov. 5, 1935, in Northumberland, a daughter of the late Ralph L. and Mabel M. (Reedy) Gemberling.
She was a 1955 graduate of Northumberland High School and worked at Nite Kraft Pajama Factory for several years after graduating.
On Aug. 15, 1959, she married Ralph R. Jarrett at Christ United Methodist Church, Northumberland. They were married for 55 years before Ralph's passing in January of 2015.
Eleanor was a member of Catawissa Avenue United Methodist Church, Sunbury. She enjoyed collecting Campbell's Soup memorabilia and Boyd's Bears.
Surviving are her daughter, Linda Jarrett; and a niece, Marilyn Willhite.
In addition to her husband and parents, Eleanor was predeceased by a brother, Ralph L. Gemberling Jr.; and two sisters, Betty Gemberling and Frances Kimball.
Eleanor's service will be held Friday, April 15, at the David W. Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, with a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. and the service immediately following. Burial will be in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, Sunbury.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Linda J. Jarrett Supplemental Needs Trust, c/o Marilyn Willhite, 120 Dover Ct., Morgantown, PA, 19543.