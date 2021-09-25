Eleanor Joan Sautner, 87, of Middleburg passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Born on July 11, 1934, in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of Anton and Ruth Balstad.
Joan was a loving wife and mother who during her lifetime held employment at Bell Telephone and Sharp Corporation from which she retired.
Joan took great joy in sharing in the lives and activities of her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved watching birds, eating ice cream, and game shows. She was a proud American who held a strong affection for her Norwegian heritage.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Sautner Sr., and son, Anton Glenn Sautner.
Surviving are her daughters Deborah Watt, and her husband Edwin, and Dawn Harris; sons Robert E. Sautner Jr. and his wife Elaine, and Scott F. Sautner and his wife Lori; grandchildren, Dawn Jones and her husband David, Robert and Tyler Harris, Rachel Hunt and her husband Daniel, Corey and Kelly Sautner; and great-grandchildren Madison, Austin, Mason, and Allison; sister Carole Harris, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, at Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill Street, Middleburg, PA., followed by a celebration of her life at 1 p.m. with Pastor Steve Hoke officiating.
Burial will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Joan can be made to the Middleburg Reliance Hose Company (loved their fish fry dinners!) 240 East Main Street, Middleburg, PA 17842.