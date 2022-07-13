Eleanor J. (Bevacqua) Vrabec, 87, of Danville, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Emmanuel Center For Nursing, Danville.
Eleanor grew up in Pittsburgh and attended Mount Lebanon High School. She earned her nursing degree from Duquesne University and worked at St. Francis Hospital where she met Donald, her husband of 61 years. After they moved to Danville, where Don joined Geisinger’s Department of Otolaryngology as a head and neck cancer surgeon, she dedicated her energies to service and charitable causes for which she received Geisinger’s commendation recognizing her 12,000 volunteer hours. Her tireless efforts supported the Geisinger Medical Center Women’s Auxiliary, The American Cancer Society and the Children’s Miracle Network.
Her passion for service found its highest expression working with Don to help create the House of Care a “home away from home” on a quiet wooded corner of Geisinger’s campus for adult cancer patients undergoing extended treatment. She found sharing time, coffee and words of support with cancer patients who resided there during treatment most rewarding. Always humble, she was blessed to derive her purpose and joy in her extension of service to others.
She was preceded in death by Donald last year and is survived by her children, Tamara, Jeffrey, and Keith, and her six grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial for the immediate family will be celebrated in the Chapel of Maria Joseph Manor at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests any contributions be made to the House of Care and the Sisters of St. Cyril and Methodius, Danville PA 17821.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, 1133 Bloom Road, Danville. Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at: www.krinerfuneralhomes.com