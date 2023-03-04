Eleanor K. Williamson, Northumberland, passed away at Nottingham Village on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the age of 103.
Eleanor was born May 2, 1919, at 152 Orange St., Northumberland, a daughter of the late Harry and Esther (Dauberman) Kelly. On Sept. 28, 1941, she married Max Williamson.
She and Max lived in Oberlin, Ohio, for 40 years and, after Max’s death in 1998, she returned to Northumberland where she lived at Nottingham Village until her death. While in Ohio, Eleanor worked as a secretary in the administration department of Oberlin College.
Eleanor was baptized and raised in St. John’s Lutheran Church, Northumberland, and was a 1937 graduate of Northumberland High School .
During the war, Eleanor was a proud volunteer with the Red Cross. She was also a Girl Scout leader and was instrumental in establishing the Girl Scout Little House.
Eleanor is survived by her sister Julia Kane of Northumberland and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters: Margaret, Karl, Ned, Robert and John Kelly and Geraldine Wozney.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland with Rev. Karla Leiby officiating.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland.