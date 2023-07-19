Our beloved mother, Eleanor Mae Hess (Shaffer), 90, was ushered into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at the Hess Farm, Danville, Pa.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Eleanor’s Life on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Rush Baptist Church, 410 Rushtown Road, Danville, Pa., with Pastor Robert Horne officiating. Friends will be received from 1-2:45 p.m.
The family will provide flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning Street, Danville, PA 17821.