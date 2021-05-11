Eleanor Phillips Mertz, 85, of Northumberland, passed away on Mother’s Day, 2021, at home with her children by her side.
She was born in Northumberland, the daughter of Roscoe G. and Ada Scott Phillips. She was a majorette and played softball for the Norry Dons with her pals Millie Campbell, Frankie Jones, and Sandra Reichenbach. Eleanor married her high school sweetheart, John O. “Jack” Mertz. Together they loved to take driving trips to Vermont and Virginia. They were married for 60 years until his death in 2013. Eleanor continued living in the home she loved, and for the last two years she had the companionship and care of her daughter Lisa.
She turned both hands to labor her whole life, starting with picking string beans at Furman’s as a kid. Early in her marriage she worked in the office at Rea and Derrick. She then stayed home to raise four kids, and when they were old enough, she took a tax course and did tax work in the evenings. She later worked at the Mill End fabric store in Sunbury and in Geisinger’s insurance office, never taking a sick day.
Eleanor loved sewing, which she learned by watching her mother. She made countless dresses, doll clothes, and even her daughter Lisa’s wedding dress. She took an evening class at the high school to learn upholstery and built a thriving business with residential and commercial clients. Her son Steve helped her and learned enough from her to redo his classic car.
She learned to knit at Evelyn’s Yarn Shop. She didn’t knit many things, but they all were intricate and beautiful. Everything Eleanor did was done carefully and well. She was ever practical and thrifty, doing what needed to be done: hanging wallpaper, caning chairs, swapping out appliance plugs, making braided rugs. She and Jack put out a big vegetable garden for many years, with free labor from their kids. “You have to pick two rows of weeds before you can go play” was a common summer command. The neighborhood kids loved her oatmeal bread, still warm from the oven. She let her kids use the flour sifter to sift dirt and her cookie sheets to bake “clay” bowls.
Eleanor had been a master gardener, completing Penn State’s program while her daughter Ann completed one in western PA. They enjoyed working together in each other’s gardens, exchanging plants, and encouraging each other’s plant excesses.
Surviving are her children, Lisa Daly of Northumberland, Steven R. Mertz (Karen) of Sunbury, and Ann Mertz (Anthony Stanton) of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Jared Daly (Chrissy) of Budd Lake, N.J., Brianna Daly of Carlisle, Jessica (Kirk) Snyder of Montandon, and Amanda Mertz; step-grandchildren, Megan Neese (Steve) of Menlo Park, Calif., and Alex Stanton (Danielle Fox) of Pittsburgh; and nine great-grandchildren. Eleanor isw also survived by her sister, Marlene Marking of California; her sister-in-law, Betty Phillips of Raleigh, N.C., and many nieces and nephews.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her son, John Blair Byron; and siblings, Roscoe Phillips, Floyd Phillips, Doris Shock, Louise Myers, Melvin Phillips, and Flo Marks.
Eleanor will be laid to rest in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland. A memorial celebration will be held for family and friends at a later date.
The family wishes to extend our deepest thanks to Dana Craig, Eve Esslinger of Geisinger Palliative Care, and Visiting Angels Julie, Vickie, Wendy, and Lori.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people do something nice for their neighbors or community.