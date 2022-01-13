Eleanor Rebecca Hollenbach entered into rest Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, after a valiant fight with a secondary infection following cancer treatments, nearly a year after she received a COVID-19 and cancer diagnosis on the same day. Becky battled with all her strength and enjoyed a summer of family outings.
Becky was born in Easton on Dec. 4, 1939, to Ernest Kreis and Helen (Mertz) Kreis. The family moved to the Mertz family's Lithia Springs just outside Northumberland, where Becky spent many hours of her youth in the spring-fed swimming pool with bluestone tied around her ankle, helping at the store, and befriending the neighborhood cats.
Becky attended Northumberland area schools and had many fond memories of the Northumberland High School class of 1957. She appreciated those who kept in touch throughout the years and served as class secretary for several years. With hard work, she proudly earned her GED in the 70s.
Cooking on a shoestring budget, Becky made many delicious meals for her family and friends. Her homemade spaghetti sauce, potpie squares, fall-apart beef, and roasted chicken with filling made many mouths water with anticipation. Her excellent apple and pumpkin pies with just the right amount of sugar and spice were always the best way to end a meal. She cooked such delicacies for her Tuesday night supper club for 15+ years, typically followed by a group viewing of Wheel of Fortune.
Becky enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren and hosting and attending family and friend gatherings on holidays and summer picnics. She loved feeding a crowd, having Easter egg hunts, gift exchanges, Secret Santa, cooking with her granddaughter, and watching firework shows done by her grandson. She enjoyed playing "dirty bingo" and often missed called numbers because she was chuckling so much.
Becky worked various jobs throughout her life, including as a clerk at Curchoe's Grocery Store, as a laborer at Quality Craft Models where she met two very special sisters, and as a craft person at The Rag Shop. She made and sold many craft projects at area craft shows.
Becky was a "quiet" donator, often adding donations to her utility bills and credit card to help those in need, and of course anything she could do to help animals. She gave Christmas gifts to her mail, newspaper, and disposal people. She volunteered at her children's and grandchildren's schools. During the 1972 Agnes flood, blessed with a gas stove that still worked when the electricity was out, she boiled so much water for neighbors that the humidity in the house caused pictures to fall off the walls. Along with her companion Joe, Becky adopted and TNRed many stray cats in the area. She loved her kitties inside and outside!
Becky especially valued local history. She enjoyed attending Northumberland County Historical Society programs and volunteered as a docent at the Joseph Priestley House, taking pride in making historically accurate clothing. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.
Becky is survived by her friend, Joseph Treon; beloved brother, Larry Kreis and wife Vivian Texeira of Bradenton, Florida; half sister Fay Searfoss of Manahawkin, New Jersey; and three children, Cliff Hollenbach and wife Joan, Jim Hollenbach, and Judy Boyer and husband Ron, of Northumberland. Five grandchildren had the privilege to know her, Robert Narvel, Christopher Hollenbach, Jennifer Munns and partner Sara, Nathan Boyer, and Rebecca Boyer and partner Mike. She also has three great-grandchildren, Keira Munns, Gavin Munns, and Brayden Hollenbach.
Becky was be laid to rest in Riverview Cemetery on Jan. 14 in a private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, Becky requested donations be made to help the animals she loved dearly, payable to "SPCA Central PA Center at Danville" with "Northumberland Borough TNR" in the memo/comments, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821 (www.PSPCA.org/NorthumberlandTNR) and Mostly Mutts, 284 Little Mountain Road, Sunbury, PA 17801 (www.MostlyMuttsOnline.com).
Arrangements are by the Epler Funeral Home, Northumberland.