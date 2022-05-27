Eleanor S. Wyland, 82, of Lock Haven, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
She was born Jan. 19, 1940, in Windber, Pa., to John and Mary (Hudak) Sendek. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Richard F. Wyland III of Lock Haven; her mother, Mary Sendek and father, John Sendek Sr. of Windber; her brother, John Sendek of Windber.
Survivors include her children, Stacey Wyland Berlinski of Jermyn, Pa., and husband Nicholas and Bradley R. Wyland of Pittsburgh; two grandchildren, Evan and Alex. Also surviving are three brothers, Herbert Sendek and wife Janet of Pittsburgh, Joseph Sendek and wife Ruby of Murphysboro, Ill., Robert Sendek of Seattle, Wash. She was a loving aunt to her many nieces and nephews around the globe.
Eleanor was a 1958 graduate of Windber High School, a graduate of Lock Haven University, and earned her masters from Bloomsburg University. A lifetime volunteer and supporter of Special Olympics, she was a strong advocate for and spent much of her time volunteering and teaching students with special needs throughout her life. She was an enthusiastic Pittsburgh sports fan — she never missed her Steelers. She always found time to cheer for her nephew Herb’s basketball teams whenever they took the court.
She was an avid reader and lover of history and always enjoyed talking about it and learning more.
Eleanor was a very strong and loving woman who taught us all to be proud, strong, passionate, inquisitive, and to seek and find the truth in life.
Private services and interment will be at the convenience of the family.
