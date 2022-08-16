Eleanor Smith, 91, of Lewisburg, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Watsontown Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Aug. 19, 1930, in Montoursville, a daughter of the late George and Laura McFadden. On July 4, 1950, she married Marlin E. Smith Sr., who preceded her in death March 6, 2015. Together they celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Eleanor was a 1950 graduate of Lewisburg High School. She loved being a mother and making a home for her family.
Being of the Christian faith, she always went to church on Sunday with her friends and family.
Eleanor enjoyed camping, cooking and crocheting and was very active with the Lewisburg Senior Center.
She loved her dogs, always having a Jack Russell Terrier.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Mary Smith, of Lewisburg; daughter and son-in-law, Marlene and Don Hall, of Carlisle; nine grandchildren, Laura Smith, Heather Sechrist, Crystal Kepner, Mark Smith Jr., Robert McGuire, Amelia Miller, Chad Gingrich, Amanda Gingrich and Brittany Gingrich; and 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son and daughter-in-law, Marlin and Sarah Smith; and a sister, Elizabeth Murray.
A public viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South 2nd and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.