Jeff Black: Finally!
Hunter Thompson: Jake Corman, abandoning ethics and bowing down to Overlord Trump in spreading the Big Lie about election fraud that doesn’t exist. Vote him out.
Austin Stewart: Man halfway through his term realizes he has to appeal to lowest common denominator of GOP voters to win again, lest he be called a RINO.
Thomas Rhodes: Reasonable chance Trump’s Big Lie will ultimately ruin and divide our nation for good. He has poisoned millions of Americans into believing the democratic principles and institutions that make us great are no longer to be trusted.
Karen Flint Moyer: Thomas Rhodes, what good has Biden done?
Eric Adams: Kind of sad how pathetic Republicans have become in their ability to accept that an incredibly unpopular president lost an election.
Erik Viker: There is no objective indication another audit is needed. These rightwing extremist politicians and their gullible local followers just want a fraudit as a Trump cult ritual, to curry favor with their Dear Leader.
Bobbie Faust: Continue to call/ text every state representatives to demand a full forensic audit on the 2020 election… we will never have integrity in our elections until we do, period.
Duane Campbell: The extra money stopped, duh.
Dawn Sampsell: Yet, everywhere is still short staffed.
Bill Brown: People are forced to do what the rest of of do: Work for their money. The free ride has ended.
Rachel Joline: Go back to work!
Mike Maschal: It dropped because the free ride is coming to an end!
Beau Bressler: But not even close to where we were at before the hoax.
Becky Hontz: Sounds like the kids are smarter than some parents.
Austin Stewart: The kids understand it’s the best way to keep schools open. Many parents are just raising a stink because a cable news show told them to.
Düane Francis: Good for those kids. They don’t need to be the collateral damage from their parents misinformed political views.
Cathy Fenstermacher: We have a lot of really good kids here at Shik that just want to skip the drama and be in school. I don’t care which side you stand, you all have to give these AWESOME kids credit! I sure am proud of you all!
Greg Simas: “We have to wear them so I will” .... We have become a sheepish society. We need to go back to thinking for ourselves and forming our own thoughts and opinions. Leave the parenting to the parents and keep any government out of it.
Robin Funk: We have to wear seat belts so I will, no smoking, no shoes no shirt no service. Same thing. Good for the kids.
Laurie Steenstra: Parents need to stop projecting their phobias and insecurities onto their children.
Chris Pride: Schools are perfect breeding grounds for viral transportation and with many kids still trying to develop strong immune systems, masking is a very easy way to keep transmission rates at a minimum, I see nothing wrong with this if in-school learning must proceed, I don’t think it should be mandatory but highly recommended, as we saw last fall how quickly schools went back to virtual classes because of spreading and with a new variant out there we are venturing into some unknown territory
Lisa Tee: It’s so funny my grandkids 3, 6 and 7 go to school and I literally have to tell them it’s ok to unmask they don’t even know it’s there. I read an article that said stop using your kids to push your agenda. Interesting point of view.
Sean Deiter
More history taken down
· 1d
Eric Adams
Pick up a book instead, you might learn something. Like for instance Lee’s stance on statues.
Jared Andrew Shoemaker Jr.
Sean Deiter to be placed in a museum and not in public spaces. Why do you need a participation trophy Glorifying a dead traitor to his country? Thought you people hated participation trophies
Erik Viker
Sean Deiter We don’t need statues of racist traitors in the public square to remember history. We have history books.
David Petrivelli
Sean Deiter Nevermind the fact that most of the statues were erected by the disgraced, but still wealthy heirs of the plantation owners, put up decades after the south lost. They weren’t meant to glorify the generals, they were meant to terrify blacks during Jim Crow.
Ralph Groner
I have over 50 books on the Civil War and have been a history buff for 40 years. Your they guy that thought the war was over slavery. Read my other comments. They are all typed. Like I said, I just don’t have time to inform the uninformed. These are fa…
Erik Viker
Ralph Groner nah. Their own words confirm the rebellion was about slavery. Stop defending racist treasonous enslavers.
https://www.battlefields.org/.../articles/reasons-secession
The Reasons for Secession
The Reasons for Secession
The Reasons for Secession
Mark Brewer
If you’re so offended by this. Why don’t you do a little research into Coca Cola?
Gotohell Zucker
Where is daaarryyyl telling everyone that it’s trumps fault !
Eric Adams
Good riddance. Its (not) shocking how many people think a statue is history.
Pick up a book, learn history. Stop believing in the Lost Cause. Learn about where those statues came from.
Judy Knapp
really dumb. Just like every thing else going on now
Darryl Strausser
It’s a great day for freedom lovers and lovers of Democracy everywhere.
Meanwhile Trumplicans are lighting their torches and sending their sheets to the cleaners.
Theresa Campbell
Leave our history alone. This world needs to grow up.
Andrew Trate
We don’t learn from history anymore.
Kyle Trewitz
How will I teach my children about the horrors of slavery if we don’t have a statue of someone who fought for the institution of slavery to stare at? Any other resources out there that are as good as statues to teach history?
Thomas Moran
Defending a statue of a guy who killed American soldiers while trying to keep people as property. Interesting take
Erik Viker
Take down all the statues of racists and traitors. All the so-called confederate monuments should be destroyed.
Our civilization continues to mature. For those who lament the change, go research 1950s advertising for cigarettes and household cleaning …
See More
David Petrivelli
Hey, remember that warm feeling in all our bellies when those Iraqis toppled the statue of Saddam Hussein and beat it with shoes before decapitating it? Such a shame they turned their back on their history...
Kyle Kendrick
Sad day taking down a piece of history. Too many liberal cry babies in this country. They get offended over everything. Maple syrup, statues, football team names, etc. Pathetic what people have become.
Erik Viker
Kyle Kendrick it’s not a piece of history, it’s a tool of postrebellion racist intimidation.
Kyle Kendrick
Erik Viker get a life. It is history, along with the rest of the statues and monuments. Let me guess, we should get rid of Mount Rushmore also? If you are offended by a statue, go back to your basement and hide.
Beau Bressler
The government is afraid of history.
John Cole
So sad to see this going on in our country
