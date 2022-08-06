SUNBURY — Northumberland County Chief Clerk Nathan Savidge presented nearly eight-decade-old election records to the county commissioners on Tuesday.
Retiring attorney Thomas Boop discovered the records while cleaning out the law office, located at 106 Market St., Sunbury, and brought them to Savidge, the former chief registrar of the board of elections. Boop's building is one of the oldest in the county.
"It's fascinating," said Savidge, a tenant of Boop. "Everything now is ditigal. To see that people handwrote and handcounted results in the past is neat. It's got the original 108 districts on it before any of hte condensing happening in Shamokin, Sunbury and Coal Township."
A portion of Boop’s building that sits along Front and Market streets is considered by local historians to be the first building built in Sunbury in 1772 and one of the oldest non-residential structures still in use in Northumberland County. Additional structures were added in 1795.
"It was all rolled up, it was cracked, the paper is yellowed," said Savidge. "We put it in a frame to keep its shape and protect it. We don't know the records got to that building. Tom used to be an ADA (assistant district attorney), but I don't know how it made its way over there."
Savidge framed the records and presented them to the commissioners at Tuesday's public meeting, but the records will remain at the former law office. County leaders and employees after the meeting was adjourned gathered to observe the document.
The 2-by-1-foot document shows the 1940 presidential election between Democrat Franklin D. Roosevelt and Republican Wendell L. Wilkie and the 1944 presidential election between Roosevelt and Republican Thomas E. Dewey. Roosevelt, who became the first and only president to win a third and fourth term, won Northumberland County 26,315 votes to Wilkie's 22,914 in 1940.
Handwritten notes at the bottom of the page show that Roosevelt won by a 3,401 vote difference in 1940.
The results of the presidential election in 1944 are handwritten and the totals are unclear.
The document shows the 37 voting precincts in the First Legislative District and 71 in the Second Legislative District.
Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said he was surprised to see all the precincts for voting.
"Some wards had two places to vote," he said. "That meant we had more population in the 1940s than we do now. The number of people who lived within the county was bigger."
Lindsay Phillips, chief registrar of the county board of election, also appreciated seeing the records.
"Our election systems have been upgraded for audits and digital accountability," she said. "It is intriguing to see handwritten tallies and totals from such a big election year preserved for this long."