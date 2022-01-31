Feb. 15: First day to circulate and file nomination petitions
March 8: Last day to circulate and file nomination petitions
March 9: First day to circulate and file nomination papers
March 23: Last day for candidates to withdraw
May 2: Last day to register for primary election
May 10: Last day to apply for mail-in or absentee ballot
May 17: Last day for counties to receive mail-in or absentee ballots
May 17: PRIMARY ELECTION
May 18: First day to register after primary
Aug. 1: Last day to circulate and file nomination papers
Aug. 15: Last day for nominated candidates to withdraw
Oct. 24: Last day to register before November election
Nov. 1: Last day to apply for mail-in or absentee ballot
Nov. 8: Last day for counties to receive mail-in or absentee ballots
Nov. 8: GENERAL ELECTION
Nov. 9: First day to register after November election