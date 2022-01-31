Voting

Feb. 15: First day to circulate and file nomination petitions

March 8: Last day to circulate and file nomination petitions

March 9: First day to circulate and file nomination papers

March 23: Last day for candidates to withdraw

May 2: Last day to register for primary election

May 10: Last day to apply for mail-in or absentee ballot

May 17: Last day for counties to receive mail-in or absentee ballots

May 17: PRIMARY ELECTION

May 18: First day to register after primary

Aug. 1: Last day to circulate and file nomination papers

Aug. 15: Last day for nominated candidates to withdraw

Oct. 24: Last day to register before November election

Nov. 1: Last day to apply for mail-in or absentee ballot

Nov. 8: Last day for counties to receive mail-in or absentee ballots

Nov. 8: GENERAL ELECTION

Nov. 9: First day to register after November election

