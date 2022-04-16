Valley voters should be aware that the state House and Congressional districts they live in and the candidates they are voting for may have changed heading into the primary a month from today.
On March 16, the state Supreme Court affirmed new legislative district maps — drawn by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission — and rejected final legal challenges to them.
The new maps have split Union County into three Pennsylvania House Districts: the 76th, 83rd and 85th. The new maps also change the look on the other side of the river, where the 108th, represented by Lynda Schlegel Culver, shifts north, while the 107th, shifts south.
Incumbent state Rep. David Rowe, R-85, Lewisburg, loses almost all of Union County while adding all of Snyder and portions of Juniata and Mifflin counties. The 85th now includes East Buffalo and Union townships in Union County, all of Snyder County, then parts of both Mifflin and Juniata counties.
The 76th will be a new entry into the region. Republican incumbent Stephanie Borowicz awaits a Democratic challenger for the fall. The 76th splits the 83rd to the north and the 85th to the south. Residents in Lewisburg, New Berlin, Mifflinburg and Hartleton boroughs, along with Kelly, Buffalo, Limestone, West Buffalo and Hartley townships are now in the 76th district as opposed to the 85th.
Rowe will be seeking a third term. He was initially elected in a special election in 2019 to replace Fred Keller when Keller was elected to Congress. Rowe won reelection in 2020 over current East Buffalo Township supervisor Katie Evans, winning by more than 35 points.
Culver, R-108, Sunbury, shifts into northern Northumberland County and adds all of Montour, which was formerly in Kurt Masser’s 107th District. Masser is not running for reelection and two Republicans — Ron Taney and Joanne Stehr — are running to replace him.
Culver, who is unopposed in the spring and fall, will take on all of Montour County. She will also maintain a presence in Northumberland County while losing Snyder County.
In Northumberland County, Culver will now represent Sunbury, Snydertown, Riverside, Northumberland, Milton, Turbotville, Watsontown and McEwensville, along with Rockfeller, Upper Augusta, Rush, East Chillisquaque, West Chillisquaque, Turbot, Lewis and Delaware townships.
The rest of Northumberland County, a swath along the southern section, will go to the 107th, along part of Schuylkill County. Stehr or Tany will represent Herndom Shamokin, Mount Carmel, Kulpmont, Mount Carmel and Marion Heights along with Lower Augusta, Jackson, Lower Mahanoy, Jordan, Washington, Little Mahanoy, Shamokin, Ralpho, Zerbe, Coal, Mount Carmel, East Cameron, West Cameron and Upper Mahanoy townships.
Culver was first elected in 2010 and is seeking a seventh term. She has been unopposed in each of the last two general elections in 2018 and 2020. In her last contested election, she won by more than 50 points in 2016. The only other time she was challenged was in her first race in 2010.
In the races for seats in the U.S. Congress, there will be a contested race in November in the 9th District, where incumbent Dan Meuser will face Democrat Amanda Waldman.
In the 15th District, which covers the western portion of the Valley, incumbent Glenn Thompson is running unopposed in the primary. Thompson’s district now stretches into Union and Snyder counties, currently represented by Fred Keller as the 12th District.
The new congressional maps pushed parts of Keller’s district into Thompson’s and Meuser’s district, and the Republican from Kreamer opted not to run against a fellow Republican.
Makes no senseOne of the main goals, among others, of the redrawn districts is to keep existing municipalities in consistent and logical formats, suggested Rick Thomas, chair, Union County Democratic Committee.
“The idea of ‘gerrymandering’ is clear when lines are drawn in contorted fashions in more urban areas,” he continued. “But in rural areas, those lines are not normally so contorted. Having a small county like Union split into two parts is understandable and oftentimes unavoidable, but to have it split into three districts, especially the way the 76th is now split, makes no sense.”
There has been no commonality between the bulk of Union County and all of Clinton County as the new 76th is drawn, Thomas said.
“There are two townships (East Buffalo and Union) thrown in with the 85th, which is mostly Snyder County and portions of Mifflin and Juniata,” he said. “What does East Buffalo and Union Township have in common with Mifflin and Juniata County? What regional agreements exist? What shared governmental resources do they have?”
“Can you see the additional burden it places on anyone looking to represent that district?” Thomas said. “The northern part of Union County is now tied to the southern part of Lycoming County. That makes some sense, But would have made more sense if the entire eastern half of Union County had landed there.
“Clearly, something else was in play when the lines were drawn. Any way you look at it, the residents of Union County all ended up in a situation where they will, in all likelihood, be less represented than what they deserve,” Thomas said.
The last day to register to vote for the May 17 primary is May 2.
Don’t forget to Vote Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said the deadline to apply to vote by mail for the May primary election is 5 p.m. May 10.
On May 17, Pennsylvania voters will select their parties’ nominees for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, governor, lieutenant governor, all state House seats, state Senate seats in even-numbered districts, and Democratic and Republican state committees.
Because Pennsylvania has closed primary elections, only voters registered as Democrats or Republicans may vote for their party’s nominees to run in the November 8, 2022, general election.
“Every eligible voter should have access to the ballot box,” Chapman said. “For those who either cannot physically get to their polling place on Election Day or prefer not to do so, voting by mail is a secure, accessible option.”
In Pennsylvania, two options exist for voting by mail: mail-in and absentee ballots:
Any eligible Pennsylvania voter can request a mail-in ballot. Voters can apply for their ballot online or download and print an application from the Department of State’s website.
Voters do not have to provide any reason for requesting a mail-in ballot.
To date, more than 664,000 voters have applied for mail-in ballots ahead of the May 17 primary, Chapman said.
Voters who will be away from their home municipality on Election Day or who have a disability or illness that prevents them from going to the polls can apply for an absentee ballot. Examples include members of the military and overseas voters.
These voters can apply for an absentee ballot online or download and print an application from the department’s website. So far, more than 54,000 voters have applied for absentee ballots ahead of the May 17 primary, Chapman said.
Upon receiving the mail ballot, voters should: Fill out the ballot by following the instructions on how to mark selections. Then seal the ballot in the inner secrecy envelope that says “official ballot.” Do not make any stray marks on the envelope.
Then seal the inner secrecy envelope in the pre-addressed outer return envelope.
Sign and date the voter’s declaration on the outside of the outer return envelope.
Under Pennsylvania law, voters are only allowed to mail or return their own ballot to their county board of elections. The only exceptions to this rule are for voters with a disability who have designated someone in writing to deliver their ballot, or for voters who need an emergency absentee ballot.
County board of election offices must receive all completed mail ballots — whether they are mail-in or absentee ballots — by 8 p.m. on Election Day, May 17. Mail ballots received after that time, even if postmarked by 8 p.m. May 17, will not count.
Polls will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Election Day for those voters who want to vote in person.