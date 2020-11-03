One precinct in Point Township and three in the Coal Region were delayed in opening this morning after pollworkers had trouble with accessing the new machines, according to Northumberland County Election Office Chief Registrar Nathan Savidge.
The pollworkers had issues with getting their election code to work in order to start up the new machines at 7 a.m. when polls opened. Savidge said IT and tech support arrived on scene to troubleshoot the machines and they have been up and working since approximately 8 a.m.
“They’re up now and running,” said Savidge.
