Seven candidates will compete for four openings on the Lewisburg Area School Board in the Nov. 2 general election.
The seven made up the entire field in the spring primary and all of them made it through to the fall: incumbents Mary K. Brouse, Lisa B. Clark, Mary Ann Sigler Stanton and John M. Rowe; challengers Kristin E. Kraus, Heather Haynos and Jaime Lyons.
A school director’s term lasts four years.
Brouse spoke to difficulties challenging public schools due to COVID-19 and the ongoing pandemic. Education has been difficult both for students and faculty, she said. Masking is a concern in and out of the district, she said, pledging support to administrators in adhering to guidelines and mandates.
“As a board member, we have a responsibility to all students and to keep staff and students safe while in our buildings. Masking does work to do that. I will continue to adhere to our administration who gets guidance from the Department of Health. Our goal is to keep our students and staff safe while they work and learn,” Brouse said.
Clark said bullying is more pervasive and intense, with social media making it a 24-hour concern for students. It’s becoming “systemic” within the district community, causing academic performance to dip and costs to rise as more attention is paid to bullying by staff.
“The district should focus attention and develop an action plan to address bullying. The district and the community must acknowledge that we have a serious problem with bullying, one that has tremendous social and economic costs for everyone,” Clark said. “We need early education for students and families, much earlier intervention when district staff become aware or are notified of bullying, and consistent and universal imposition of significant disciplinary consequences for students who persist in bullying behavior.”
Kraus calls for Lewisburg Area to continue to be innovative when faced with challenges. Innovation is what led to HVAC upgrades in the district’s three oldest school buildings. She said fiscal innovation is a necessity to best use the district’s finite funds. Innovation is necessary in education, too, she said.
Lewisburg Area will need “to be innovative programmatically by evaluating and adopting best practices in classroom curriculum to prepare all students for both higher education and the jobs of tomorrow, and to be innovative in optimizing partnerships with community resources available in our region, including the Intermediate Unit, local businesses, universities, and hospitals and health systems.”
Haynos said more attention must be paid by the school district to ensure equity as the community’s demographics diversify.
“As our district becomes more diverse, we need to be responsive to the needs of students and families who come from different cultural and language backgrounds. By making small adaptations to programming and the way we communicate about what is going on in our schools, we can ensure that no student or family misses out on educational and extracurricular experiences due to socioeconomic, cultural, or language barriers,” Haynos said.
Lyons said the district needs greater focus on preparing all students for success beyond high school regardless of their plans, be it college, trade school or something else. Discussions are necessary beyond simply exploring the benefits of college and trade schools. Education and emphasis on the potential financial burden compared to the financial return from degrees must be stressed, Lyons said, suggesting offering more resources and speakers to offer insights and advice.
“Examples being financial planners for colleges or possible trade businesses who may be willing to spend some time speaking to children in broad terms. Just to get kids thinking of these areas. We also have some great resources such as the self-advocates which is a local group that helps adults with disabilities start looking at their goals,” Lyons said.
Rowe called for the district to commit to “fiscal responsibility and keeping taxes as low as possible,” and toward making the schools welcoming for all who make Lewisburg home.
“Diversity of all kinds in our community helps our students be prepared for their experiences in the world,” Rowe said. “High property taxes can be an insurmountable burden on many established residents and prevent others from owning a home in the district. I would continue to advocate for the proper balance of meeting educational needs and only taking what taxes are necessary to do so.”
Stanton cited strategic staffing as a necessity in the short-term and long-term. It will take innovation and an entrepreneurial approach to reduce staffing shortages across the board and find the funds to do so, she said. She noted how the pandemic is challenging students and impacting their education — having to adjust to remote learning, return to in-person classes and contend with lapses in social and emotional skill-building.
“Many adapted remarkably well, but still others experienced anxiety and depression as a result of the pandemic shut down. We are seeing the short-term impact already, but we simply won’t know all of the long-term repercussions until they materialize,” Stanton said. “Classroom teachers and building administrators cannot be all things to all students, and we will need to find ways to build support into all of our buildings for our students and for our teachers.”