Attorneys Lori R. Hackenberg and Brian L. Kerstetter will face off in the Nov. 2 municipal election for a 10-year term as judge in the 17th Judicial District of Snyder and Union counties.

The two registered Republicans ran for both parties’ nominations in the May primary, with Hackenberg emerging as the victor of the Republican nomination and Kerstetter receiving the Democratic nod.

Watch interviews with the candidates below: