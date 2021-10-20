Milton will have a new mayor come January.
After defeating longtime mayor of Milton, Edward Nelson, in the Democratic primary, Tom Aber will now go head to head with Republican candidate Joseph Moralez, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary, during the Nov. 2 election.
Nelson, who had been mayor since 1995, died in May at age 83.
Aber, a resident of Milton since the 1950s, ran for Northumberland County commissioner in 2019. Despite not winning the election, he believes his experience as a tax assessor in Milton and working on the Planning Commission for the borough will give him the experience he needs.
“I want to give back to the community everything they gave to me,” said Aber.
Moralez is a member of borough council and hopes to continue bringing a new perspective to the borough’s politics.
“There’s not a lot of people who are energized to be involved and to actually make a difference,” said Moralez. “One thing that frustrates me the most is the status quo, and inquiring about how we could do something to make something better in town, and hearing the answer, ‘Well, we can’t do it that way. We’ve never done it that way before.’”
As a new business owner in the community, Moralez hopes to help spark economic growth downtown.
He said that he wants to find ways to encourage businesses to move back to downtown Milton by using the help of nonprofit organizations, such as DRIVE.
Aber has similar plans, using all of the people he has met over the years to help guide him in the right direction.
“There are things that you can always learn. and one of the things I like to do is to contact all the mayors in the area to see what sort of ideas they have that work for them that I could use,” said Aber. “What I’d like to do is, I started this, just going around to different business owners and getting their opinion on what we can do to better our community.”
One primary responsibility Milton’s mayor has is the oversight of the police department, something Nelson said he was proud of ahead of the primary election. Aber and Moralez both said they are avid supporters of the Milton Police Department.
“We have a wonderful police department and I want that to continue. We have a good chief of police and good officers, and that has to keep moving forward,” said Aber.
He hopes to give as much input as he can, despite his limited duties.
Moralez hopes to do the same by creating more transparency in the department’s budget to Milton residents.
“I can’t be more of a supporter of law enforcement in my life. My dad was a lieutenant at the Federal Bureau of Prisons,” Moralez said. “We always have that, you know, instilled in us as a kid: respecting law enforcement, having that mentality.”