SUNBURY — The winner of the Milton Mayor race, for now, remains Democrat Tom Aber after Northumberland County election officials on Wednesday hand-counted every vote in every borough precinct.
The hand-counting, completed by Board of Elections Chief Registrar Nathan Savidge and assistant registrar Lindsay Phillips on Wednesday afternoon, resulted in a vote count of 595 for Aber and 594 for Republican Joe Moralez — the same count from election night on Tuesday. However, provisional ballots will be opened at 10 a.m. Thursday at the election office, which could change the outcome of the race.
"This is abnormal, but it is exciting," said Savidge. "It really emphasizes the idea how one vote can change the outcome."
Savidge said there are three provisional ballots for Milton that will be opened Thursday. One is Democrat and two are Republican, which could potentially result in a tie if the voters selected candidates by party.
If there's a tie, the decision would come down to a tie-breaker, likely a coin flip. The tie-breaker would need to be advertised and open to the public, said Savidge.
Longtime Milton Mayor Ed Nelson, who unsuccessfully sought a seventh four-year term in the May 18 primary election on the Democratic ballot, died in May at age 83. Borough Council President Mark Shearer resigned from his seat in June and was appointed to fill the remainder of Nelson’s term.
Aber said he plans to be at the election office Thursday while Moralez said he is unable to attend.
"This probably wouldn't have happened if we got more people out to vote," said Aber. "We have to stick with it, and let it up to the good Lord. He'll direct."
Both Aber and Moralez praised Savidge and the election office staff for their hard work.
"I have full faith in the election office, Nathan and his team, to get an accurate count," said Moralez. "Whatever the outcome is, it is what it is and I will accept that. This is pretty exciting, to be part of history. Any candidate wants to win in a landslide, but this is the second-best thing."
All eyes are on Milton now, he said.