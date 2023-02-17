SUNBURY — Acting Northumberland County Treasurer Sandra Brown will seek the seat officially this spring.
Brown has filled the position of deputy treasurer since 2018.
Brown was sworn in as acting treasurer this past August after former Treasurer Kevin Gilroy announced his retirement.
During her time as deputy treasurer and currently as acting treasurer, Brown has been responsible for managing Northumberland County’s 37 bank accounts, producing financial reports, collecting monetary funds from all departments throughout the county, verify, record and depositing to the appropriate accounts, she said.
The treasurer is also responsible for the sale of hunting\fishing licenses, dog licenses, hotel taxes, monitoring the small games of chance certificates and serves as tax collector for multiple municipalities. The treasurer also serves on the county retirement board.
Brown is an enrolled agent, licensed to practice before the IRS. She has been an entrepreneur and business partner of Brown & Stahl Tax Services LLC for 5 years. Brown is highly skilled in the tax preparation of sole proprietorships and individuals on the federal, state and local levels. Production of quarterly statements, record maintenance and accurate bookkeeping for self-employed clients are also part of her overall catalog of financial skills.
Prior to employment with the county, Brown was an office manager for over 17 years overseeing 15 regional offices for a nationwide tax preparation firm, she said.
Brown says she is a fundamental and essential leader, organizing schedules, managing staff, interviewing\hiring tax professionals and known as the “go to” person for her abilities to address nearly all aspects of the business, including complex inquiries into tax regulation, client interests and concerns as well as computer\software issues.
Brown has lived in Northumberland with her family since 2019. She has 3 children, 1 son-in-law and 2 grandchildren.
Brown said she has enjoyed serving the people of Northumberland County with integrity and has brought with her a wealth of knowledge and commitment to the office.
Brown said she has shown through example that she will be more than qualified for treasurer.