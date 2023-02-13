SELINSGROVE — Attorney Scott Zeigler is joining the race for district judge in Selinsgrove.
A Republican, Zeigler will seek both the Republican and Democratic nominations in the May primary to replace John H. Reed who is not seeking reelection to the six-year position.
"I am committed to being a fair and hard-working district judge for the people of the Selinsgrove area. My solid legal experience, conservative judicial philosophy, and my strong commitment to the Selinsgrove community make me highly qualified for this important position," Zeigler said.
A lifelong area resident, Zeigler graduated from Shikellamy High School. After earning a bachelor of arts degree in political science at Wilkes University, he attended Widener University Commonwealth Law School.
He has served as an assistant district attorney for Snyder County under District Attorney Mike Piecuch. In addition to prosecuting criminal cases, he worked with the Snyder County Drug Treatment Court and participated in the Transitions of PA’s STOP (Service, Training, Officers, and Prosecutors) Violence against Women Program.
Zeigler previously worked as an associate attorney at the Sunbury firm, Wiest, Muolo, Noon, Swinehart, & Bathgate. He is a member of the Snyder-Union County Bar Association and currently works as an attorney representing clients across Central Pennsylvania.
He lives in Monroe Township with his wife, Shaunda, and their son, Xaivier. Active in the local community, he is a volunteer with the Selinsgrove Area School District Boys Basketball Program where he recently served as a head coach for the Junior High School boys team and coaches a travel basketball team of Selinsgrove and surrounding area 8th and 9th grade boys.
Zeigler is the third candidate to announce his candidacy for the district judge seat along with attorney Greg Stuck and Snyder County sheriff deputy Kate Reid.