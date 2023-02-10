SUNBURY — Kymberley L. Best announced she is withdrawing from candidacy for judge of the Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
Best, an incumbent commissioner for Northumberland County, said she will step down from consideration in hopes that the governor and state Senate will confirm her opponent, Sunbury Magistrate District Judge Michael Toomey, earlier than January 2024. President Judge Charles Saylor retired in January, leaving the Northumberland County Court with two full-time judges instead of three and triggering the need to elect his replacement.
Best said she will also not run for re-election as commissioner.
"Throughout my long career in public service, I have always put the needs of Northumberland County and its citizens first," Best said in a prepared statement. "When I have seen the needs in the county, I have always done my best to meet it by doing whatever might be necessary. Because I now see such a need, I am withdrawing my candidacy for judge of the Court of Common Pleas."
"Though our remaining judges will work tirelessly to take up the extra work, the staff shortage will result in scarcer court time and longer waits for resolution of matters important to the lives of our citizens," Best said. "A contested race for the vacant judge position means that issue will be with us until January 2024. I feel it is my duty, as a public servant, to ease that burden by withdrawing from the contest."
Toomey is "an experienced, well-qualified man of character who will do an excellent job on our county's bench," Best continued. "If he runs unopposed, as is my hope, the county can ask the governor and the senate to confirm him to the seat early. This would help ensure that our citizens receive timely and just dispositions of their matters before the court."
Best said the decision was not an easy one to make.
"But I am confident it is the right one for the people of Northumberland County," she said. "I am very grateful to all those who have expressed encourage and support for me."