Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON... A combination of dry and windy conditions will create an elevated risk of wildfire spread this afternoon. Minimum relative humidity values are forecast to drop into the low to mid 20s across southern Pennsylvania, with wind gusts between 20 and 30mph. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly. For more information about wildfire danger and wildfire prevention and education, please visit the Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry website.