Preston Boop and Jeff Reber will each seek reelection for Union County Commissioner, the pair announced in a joint statement.
Reber was first elected in 2019 and is seeking a second term. Boop, the commissioner chair, is running for a sixth four-year term, having held the role since 2003. Both are Republicans.
"Over the past three years (we) have worked together to pay off county debt, lower taxes twice, limit the size of government as well as fight for election integrity, the sanctity of life, the Second Amendment and individual freedom," Boop and Reber said in the statement. "As lifelong Union County residents, (we) understand and honor the commitment to God, country, family and the United States Constitution that is an integral part of the conservative fabric of Union County."
“It has always been my goal and passion to make sure that Union County remains economically viable and a safe place to raise our children and grandchildren," Boop said.
Boop and Reber said they are working to increase access to broadband throughout the entirety of Union County as well as promote economic development and farmland preservation, all vital steps in maintaining the quality of life that Union County residents enjoy.
“It has been a great honor to represent Union County’s values in my role as county commissioner and I look forward to continuing to be a fiscally conservative public servant for four more years,” Reber said.
Both Boop and Reber participate in numerous organizations related to the county and personal interests. Boop attends Christ Wesleyan Church and Reber attends St. George Church.
Democrat incumbent Stacy Richards has already announced her intention to seek reelection. The three incumbents are the only three candidates to officially announce they will seek office.