Meanwhile, in the 15th Congressional district, George Rathmell, a candidate for the 15th Congressional District has been removed from the May 17 Primary Election ballot, in an opinion issued on Friday by PA Commonwealth Court Justice Leavitt on objections filed to Rathmell’s petitions. This leaves only the incumbent, Congressman Glenn Thompson on that line in the primary.
“To qualify for the ballot in Pennsylvania, Congressional candidates must submit 1,000 valid signatures from eligible voters within the district,” said Mathew Brennan, chief of staff, for Thompson. “This is not a technicality, but rather part of the framework that ensures election integrity.”
“Rathmell’s campaign failed to meet a number of these basic requirements, including the required number of signatures, and as a result, the court has decided he will not appear on the May 17th primary ballot,” Brennan said.
Four hundred of the submitted 1,300 signatures were challenged, bringing the final number of valid signatures to less than the required 1,000.