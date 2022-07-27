Where has our sense of reason gone? Where has our morality gone? Where has our love for children gone? We really need to screen what our school systems and educators are teaching our children. Parents and grandparents, you need to be involved in what is being taught.
Our DNA and sex of the child are determined at conception. We cannot change our DNA. The doctor delivers either a male child or a female child from the womb of the mother (not birth parent). The doctor did not make a mistake, nor does the doctor determine the sex of the child. God did that all by himself.
Whether it is teachers, our school boards, parents, or doctors who are promoting transgender to children and teens it is child abuse. They are ruining minds, bodies, and their sex life. Many of these things are irreparable, even if they change their minds when they realize they were foolishly sold a bill of goods. Children are very trusting. They trust their parents, teachers, and doctors to protect them and do the right thing. They look up to us and some of us are deceiving them, giving them the wrong doctrine. By promoting this ridiculous agenda, you are hurting them.
Another recent article in The Daily Item titled “Trauma in childhood linked to disorders as adults.” Absolutely! What kind of trauma do you suppose these children are going through being told the doctor made a mistake in their sex? Teenagers are followers of fads. Should we allow them to act as ridiculous as possible and invade each other’s bathroom and showers? Do you think that is mentally healthy for one and all? Now some are even identifying as furbies. Really? Next we will be promoting marrying our pets.
If adults want to be totally confused and ridiculous pretending to be the opposite sex and politicians and doctors promote it, how sad is that? They are merely living in a state of pretend. Our DNA does not lie. Surgery to change our sex does not change who we are. We can mutilate our bodies, but we cannot really change our sex. Why can’t we be proud of who we were born to be?
Why don’t we actually teach our children morals and that right is right and wrong is wrong? Would not the world be a better place if we promoted The Golden Rule and followed the Ten Commandments? By the way, they are found in the Bible. You know, that book we have abolished from being inside a school. Our children are only allowed to pray while there is a school shooting taking place.
Why do you think we are having all these shootings, mostly from young people? Wouldn’t it be better to teach our children love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, and faith? What a change we could make in our schools if these virtues were taught instead of teaching them to hate by promoting Critical Race Theory, and by teaching them that perversion is normal. Teach them to love their country and be grateful for its many blessings. I cannot help what my great, great, great-grandparents did to someone else’s great, great, great-grandparents, but I surely can control how I treat people today. We cannot erase history. Good or bad, it happened; but we certainly can change today and the future.
Now here is a novel idea. Let’s go back to church and teach our children about God and the saving grace of Jesus. Let’s teach them good instead of evil. Promote that in our schools. Let’s put a stop to this cancel culture. Just because they are louder, doesn’t make them right. Vote your heart, not your political party. Know what your politicians stand for and make them accountable. Politicians, vote your heart, not your party beliefs. Surely all democrats do not believe in abortion.
Christian, we need to stand up and be counted; even if it is not the ‘popular’ thing to do. Our country is being destroyed from within. Not all politicians are bad, but there are many in both political parties who are trying very hard to destroy this nation. They are the Trojan horse.
God gives us each the choice to live our lives the way we choose, whether foolishly or morally sound; whether for him or against him; but remember there are consequences for our choices, some for the better, some for the worst. However, we will be held responsible for misleading children.
What kind of a society have we become? We should be hanging our heads in shame for what is being allowed in this great nation.
Rita Campbell lives in Sunbury.