COAL TOWNSHIP — A Coal Township commissioner says he will seek the Democratic nomination for Northumberland County commissioner in the spring.
Craig Fetterman, born and raised in Northumberland County, has served as Coal Township commissioner for the last 17 years, serving as chairman of the Board of Township Board of Commissioners for 10 years, he said.
“I am extremely proud to say I have worked successfully with both party affiliations on our Coal Township Board,” Fetterman said.
Fetterman’s service as a Coal Township commissioner has been instrumental in many successful improvements in Township services, he said.
Fetterman has overseen the establishment and operation of the Township Recycling Center, demolished 102 blighted structures, and is actively involved with the soon-to-open Welsh Community Recreation Center.
“I feel my 17 years of experience as a Coal Township commissioner will allow me to look at county problems from a local viewpoint," he said. "I know how difficult it is for municipal officials to provide essential services such as maintaining roads, providing police and fire services to keep residents save and secure, removing blighted homes and addressing our communities increasing problem of illegal drugs. I will work for closer communication and cooperation between local municipalities and Northumberland County government so we can address problems as a team rather than separate government entities"
Fetterman said he also has experience with Northumberland County government serving on the board of the Northumberland County General Authority and the Northumberland County Housing Authority.
During Fetterman's tenure at the County Housing Authority, Freedom Court & Phoenix Court Veteran’s Housing Developments along with Mountainside Estates were planned and constructed, he said.
Freedom Court and Phoenix Court are both veterans preference housing. Also, under the direction of then County Commissioner Vinny Clausi, Gene Welsh, and Joe Pancerella, Fetterman assisted in renegotiating county leases saving Northumberland Co. Taxpayers in excess of 20 million dollars, he said.
Fetterman is a 1974 graduate of Shamokin Area High School, he worked for Weis Markets for 37 years, hired as a part time stock clerk and ended his career at Weis as a member of the executive staff, he said.
Fetterman worked with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board as the assistant director of retail operations responsible for the day-to-day operation of 602 liquor stores, 4,000 associates along with creating 634 budgets yearly, he said.
He was co-owner and operator, along with his wife Jean and business partner Tom Eckman, of Kwik Pik Market and Deli, two video store locations and a drive in restaurant.
“I feel that my many years as a local government official, my work and management experience in a large corporation, my years with state government and my time owning and operating a small business will allow me to bring a unique perspective to identifying and solving problems in County government," he said.
"I would like have the opportunity to use that knowledge and experience to serve Northumberland County citizens as county commissioner.”
Fetterman’s community service began many years ago coaching little league baseball and volunteering as a member at the Fariview Gun Club, West End Fire Company, and the Forest Hill Fire Company. He is also a member of the Our Lady of Hope Pastoral Council.
“During most of my adult life, I worked to improve our community in various volunteer capacities," he said. "My goal as county commissioner will be to serve the citizens of Northumberland County to the best of my ability, dedicated to the growth and prosperity of our county. I respectively ask for your vote and support.”
Fetterman is the son of the late Walter and Frances Fetterman. Walter was a member of the Pipefitters Local 520 union and Frances was a member of the textile workers union. He has been married to his wife, Jean, for 45 years, Jean is retired from Geisinger. They raised three children, who all remain in Northumberland County. Craig Jr. is a retired Shamokin Area Elementary teacher; Patrick, a union electrician belonging to Local 607 and Whitney who works as a Project Manager at Gray Builders in Danville.