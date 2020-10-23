FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, Applications for mail-in ballots are seen at a satellite election office at Temple University's Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. Local election clerks can’t start verifying mailed-in ballots in Pennsylvania until Election Day and in Michigan until the day before, which the secretary of state says is not enough time. This means millions of mailed-in ballots in the two key presidential battleground states will not be tallied for days after the election, potentially showing Trump with a tenuous lead there the so-called “red mirage” until all those votes are recorded.