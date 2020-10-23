HARRISUBRG — The state Supreme Court on Friday sided with the Department of State and ruled that mail-in ballots should be not rejected based on questions about whether voters’ signatures match those on file.
In the decision, Justice Deborah Todd pointed to an opinion from U.S. District Judge Nicholas Ranjan who’d concluded the state’s election law “imposes no requirement for signature comparison for mail-in ballots.”
The ruling comes as state officials announced that voters have already applied for 2.9 million mail-in ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election. About half of those ballots have already been returned, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said Friday.
“Judge Ranjan discerned nothing in the text of these provisions which requires county boards of elections to ‘verify’ the signature on mail-in and absentee ballots — that is, to examine the signatures to determine whether or not they were authentic,” Todd wrote.
Republicans had argued the fact that voters are required to sign the ballot return envelope suggests the validity of the signature should be something that can be challenged.
They also asserted checking signatures is a necessary security protection that has been endorsed in other court decisions.
The state Supreme Court echoed Ranjan’s conclusion that election law doesn’t specifically spell out the ballots can be rejected based on questions about the validity of the signature.
The justices noted that when it comes to in-person voting, the law is clear that election workers are supposed to compare the voter’s signature against the one on file.
“The Legislature understands how to craft language requiring signature comparisons at canvassing when it chooses to do so,” she wrote.