Three candidates will vie for the state Senate seat vacated by John Gordner. State Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver will face challenges from Democrat Patricia Lawton and Libertarian Thomas Anderson in the Jan. 31 Special Election to fill former Gordner's seat after he retired last month.
Culver was nominated on Sunday for the seat in the 27th District, while Lawton, of Columbia County, was nominated this Saturday at a Democratic convention held in Bloomsburg, according to Northumberland County Democratic Chair Dr. Leocadia Paliulis.
On Monday, Paliulis said there were originally three candidates but two of them withdrew their names.
Paliulis said Lawton gave a speech to fellow Democrats and the party agreed she was the candidate of choice.
"I never predict an election but I think we have an amazing candidate who is well-spoken, experienced and cares about the community," Paliulis said.
"How that candidate will do against Culver we can't predict but I can guarantee we will do the best we can in the election process."
Anderson was also nominated this past Saturday by the Pennsylvania Libertarian Party, according to a press release.
“The state of the economy and the overreach of state and federal government is getting worse,” Anderson said in the release. “Restoring constitutional government, securing our elections, and rolling back taxes and regulations is now more important than ever.”
After being nominated on Sunday, Culver said she is excited about the opportunity.
"I promise to do my best and work hard for everyone in the district," she said.
Culver, who recently was re-elected to her seat in the 108th District, does not have to resign while campaigning for the senate seat.
Culver said she would be continue to work in her offices throughout the election. If Culver were to be successful in her bid, she would then have to resign from the position and another special election would be announced by state officials.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.