SUNBURY — Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz has secured the Democratic nomination for DA thanks to 739 write-in votes, which places the two-term jurist on the ballot in November, according to county election officials.
Michael O'Donnell, a political newcomer, won the Republican nomination for the seat on Tuesday night. He will face Matulewicz in the November General Election.
Matulewicz followed a similar path to the district attorney's role eight years ago. He lost in the primary to incumbent Ann Targonski, but picked up write-ins to appear on the ballot and then he won in the fall.
O’Donnell, of Sunbury, who works in the Northumberland County Special Conflicts Office, earned 7,700 Republican votes to unofficially secure the nomination. Matulewicz, also a Republican, was not allowed on the ballot because county officials and a senior judge ruled the Mount Carmel resident missed the filing deadline in March.
Matulewicz challenged the county ruling, telling Columbia County Senior Judge Thomas James he was in the office and filed his paperwork in what he believed was before the 5 p.m. deadline.
The county’s deadline was 4:30 p.m. and Matulewicz’s paperwork was clocked in at 5:01 p.m., and accepted by the office in what officials described as a courtesy to the district attorney.
James ruled even though the office accepted the paperwork, Matulewicz failed to pay the fees that go along with the filings and the office was closed at 4:30 p.m.
Matulewicz launched a late write-in campaign.
The write-in campaign worked and Matulewicz was able to secure the nomination with 739 write-in votes to O'Donnell's 210, according to Lindsay Phillips, the chief registrar for the county board of election said Tuesday.
This a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.