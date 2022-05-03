One week before the deadline, voters are being urged to apply for their mail-in ballot.
To date, more than 771,600 Pennsylvanians have applied for a mail-in ballot and more than 90,200 Pennsylvanians have applied for an absentee ballot to vote in the primary, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.
the department said voters should read all instructions carefully and follow the steps to ensure their ballot is counted.
Voters may return only their own mail ballot, unless the voter has a disability and designates someone in writing to return it for them, using the designation form on the Department of State website, or the voter requires an emergency absentee ballot.
Mailed ballots must be received by 8 p.m. May 17, Election Day. Mail ballots received after that time will not count, even if postmarked by May 17.
Voters who received an absentee or mail-in ballot may vote in person on Election Day if they bring their un-voted mail ballot and envelopes with them to be voided.
Voters who requested a mail ballot and did not receive it or do not have it to surrender may vote by provisional ballot at their polling place. Pennsylvania voters also have the option of voting at the polls on Election Day, provided they have not already voted by mail ballot.
Polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit vote.pa.gov or call the Department of State’s toll-free voter hotline at 1-877-868-3772.