Eric Truxell, Montour County’s deputy Register of Wills, will seek the county’s register and recorder position.
The Republican made the announcement this week and said his tenure in the office makes him a fit for the role.
"I am currently serving that office and have been for more than two years," he said in making his announcement. "I will be an excellent candidate for this office due to the specific experience I've had already serving here, as well as the managerial and administrative skills I acquired in the military as well as a career in academia."
Truxell enlisted in the Marine Corps after growing up in Danville. He served for six years before an honorable discharge with combat service in Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield, and he said his time was "mostly spent behind a desk.
"My military occupation was in administration and logistics, not dissimilar from my current duties," he said.
Truxell then graduated from Bloomsburg University with a bachelor's degree in psychology and later earned a doctorate in Behavioral Neuroscience.
"My career and education taught me more than just science, but also gave me the managerial and administrative skills that will be critical to the efficient functioning of this office," he said. "I also received a crash course in accounting and, most importantly, customer service as a small business owner. My intention is to administer the office of Register-Recorder myself to personally ensure the same high level of service our county has become accustomed to under the current administration."