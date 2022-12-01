A special election will be held on Jan. 31 to fill the now-vacant state senate seat that opened when former Sen. John Gordner resigned this week.
On Thursday, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman signed a writ declaring a special election to replace Gordner, whose term was set to expire in 2024.
Fetterman selected Jan. 31 for the special election, aiming to restore representation to constituents as soon as possible, a press release said.
Under the law, the special election must be held at least 60 days from the issuance of the writ.
Gordner has held the seat since he was elected in a special election in 2003. The district covers all of Columbia, Northumberland, Montour, and Snyder counties and some parts of Luzerne County.
So far the only person to announce their intent to seek the seat is current state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver.
Culver, a lifelong Sunbury resident, announced she is seeking to represent the 27th State Senatorial District Wednesday morning.
Culver has represented the 108th State House District since she won her first election in 2010 and has won six times since then, including running unopposed last month.
Culver said she met with her family when she learned of Gordner’s resignation to discuss the possibility of her seeking the seat.
Culver said the decision to seek the seat wasn’t easy.
“And it had to be a quick decision,” she said. “This position came up, and I don’t take it lightly. I want to take the experience I have and expand it to a bigger reach and do great things for this Valley and the commonwealth.”