The 2020 national elections had barely concluded when Florida governor Ron DeSantis praised Florida’s handling of November’s elections, saying that his state has “the strongest election integrity measures in the country,” that “Florida did it right” and that Florida “is the state that these other states should emulate.” Republican legislators claimed that the state’s 2020 election was the “gold standard” for the country. So why, you ask, did DeSantis in May, sign a new restrictive voting law and does he now advocate for an exclusive “election police force”?
For the answer to that query, look no farther than Senator Pat Toomey’s recent e-newsletter where he criticizes Democrats’ reaction to new restrictive voting laws being passed in states around the country. Toomey: “In fact, over the last several elections, minority turnout and representation have steadily increased.” Mr. Toomey disingenuously casts that as a reason to not legislatively respond to the new laws, when in fact, it prompts just the opposite. Toomey refers to voting performance prior to the past election; these new laws target future elections because of what happened in the prior election.
Case in point: Florida is noted for having had a liberal vote-by-mail policy for several election cycles. In both the 2016 and 2018 elections, roughly one-third of Florida’s votes were cast by mail. In each of those elections more Republicans than Democrats voted by mail. But, in 2020, Democratic voters returned more than 2.1 million mail votes to just 1.4 million by Republicans. Trigger for Republicans: We’ve got to do something. Hence, their new laws and scores of similar ones in other Republican-controlled states.
These other states are emulating Florida all right, emulating their voting restrictions. A constitutionally sanctioned federal law is warranted to protect voting rights and access for all American citizens. Really, how can anybody oppose that?
James Swartz,
Lewisburg