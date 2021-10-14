Democrat Katie Evans opposes Republican Mike Glazer in the Nov. 2 general election for a six-year term on the East Buffalo Township Board of Supervisors.
Both ran unopposed in the spring primary election. The winner will replace current Supervisor Matt Schumacher, who didn’t seek re-election after serving one term.
Union County is heavy on Republicans but in East Buffalo Township the Democrat Party has more registered voters. According to local registration data, as of Thursday morning, there were 2,352 Democrats compared to 2,178 Republicans across the township’s four precincts and 5,552 registered voters overall. Monday is the deadline to register ahead of the general election.
In 2019, at the time of the last township supervisor election, there were just 18 more registered Republicans than Democrats.
Evans is 75 years old. Glazer is 70. Both are retired from careers that saw them gain ample experience working with local governments.
Evans was a field representative for the Pennsylvania State Education Association, covering 4 1/2 counties in Central Pennsylvania. She said she dealt with labor issues daily and is experienced in negotiations and advocacy during arbitrations. She currently teaches for Penn State University’s World Campus with the school of Labor and Employment Relations.
“I’m very used to solving problems,” said Evans, who raised her profile locally by running for the 85th Legislative District state house seat in 2020. “Every time that phone rang it was a problem, something that needed a solution. That’s my orientation, problem-solving, and not just on labor issues.”
Glazer worked for 20 years as a senior aide for U.S. Congressmen John Peterson and Glen “GT” Thompson. It was a public-facing role where Glazer worked directly with local governments and constituents across 16 counties. Shifting into the role of a township supervisor would be a natural fit, he said.
“I really worked hard from the other side for 20 years. Re-stepping back into it as an elected official really isn’t much different,” Glazer said. “I still know a lot of the players.”
East Buffalo Township directly benefits from major employers in the Valley like Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger, Bucknell and Susquehanna universities along with two federal prisons. Local government and community organizations are well-functioning, Glazer said, adding that he aims to help continue that.
However, he said a problem facing township residents is the building that houses William Cameron Engine Company in Lewisburg. The fire company is the primary responder to emergencies in the township and Glazer said the building is in need of a complete renovation or, perhaps, the company may need a new home.
Glazer said he has extensive background in identifying and securing grants for fire companies for municipalities like East Buffalo Township. He said he’d pursue funding to improve headquarters and equipment.
“We need to concentrate on that. I know we’ve got to work with Lewisburg on this and that’s great. Public safety should be the most important thing,” Glazer said.
East Buffalo Township saw its population grow 15% between 2010 and 2020, from 6,414 to 7,405, according to the latest Census data. Evans questions whether the township has the infrastructure to support continued growth on that trajectory: water and sewer utilities, proper roadways and more.
Planning is essential, Evans said. She said she’d focus on looking ahead to maintain a “good mix” of commercial, agricultural and residential areas.
“I don’t want us to lose that rural feeling of the open spaces and productive land. I think we need to preserve what we have but there’s probably some room for development,” Evans said.
Maintaining the quality of life is part of Glazer’s ambitions. There aren’t many problems that need immediate resolution, he said, but one potential goal is the creation of a multi-purpose path along Stein Lane — a dedicated lane for walking, biking and running. He said the area can be hazardous to pedestrians and he’d like to explore potential solutions.
Another issue he identified is the “under-utilization” of the township municipal building. He said it’s a magnificent structure that’s little used.
“I want to find out why. I’d like to use the building, maybe make some revenue for the township on it,” Glazer said.
When it comes to outdoor recreation, Evans said she’d like to explore establishing pocket parks in the township. She noted the ongoing development of a large public park near the township building on Fairground Road. Her idea is to pursue something of a smaller scale in other areas of East Buffalo — places with some playground equipment and benches.
“With COVID-19, I think we’ve realized how important outdoor spaces are,” Evans said.
Along the lines of recreation, Evans said a potential restructuring of the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority needs to be explored. Glazer made similar remarks. He’s an appointed representative of the township on the BVRA board.
Both Evans and Glazer noted how there’s been growth in recreational opportunities with the YMCA, the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail and the Miller Center.
“I think the whole thing needs to be looked at and really take into consideration the changes that have come about in the township,” Evans said.
“Functionally, there’s always a tug of war on how much money should be spent on this. We on the (BVRA) board realize this,” Glazer said. “We’re going to have a sit-down and discuss what the future holds, what programs are maintainable and what we’ll offer. We’re looking at the possibility of working together with other agencies in the area.”