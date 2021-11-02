LEWISBURG — Democrat Katie Evans bested Republican Mike Glazer in the race to join the East Buffalo Township Board of Supervisors, according to unofficial results from tonight's general election in Union County.
Evans tallied 1,079 votes to Glazer’s 996. Term of office is six years. She’ll join the board in January.
Results will be finalized Friday, according to Greg Katherman, the county’s director of elections and voter registration. He estimated 70 mail-in ballots countywide, not only in the township, that were received later in the day today would be rolled into the vote totals Wednesday. A small handful of outstanding military ballots would be added early next week. It’s not expected to impact the results.
“I would like to say thank you not just to the people who voted for me but the people who helped getting the word out and getting the people to vote. I plan to do the absolute best job I can for the people of East Buffalo Township,” Evans said. “I’d also like to compliment Mike Glazer on a well-run campaign. He was certainly a worthy opponent.”
Both Evans, 75, and Glazer, 70, ran unopposed in the spring primary election. Evans succeeds Supervisor Matt Schumacher who chose not to seek re-election after one term in office.
While the majority of registered voters in Union County are Republicans, Democrats have an edge between the two parties in East Buffalo Township. There were 5,553 registered voters in the township eligible to cast votes in the general election. Of them, 2,351 are Democrats compared to 2,179 Republicans.
Evans retired as a field representative for the Pennsylvania State Education Association, covering 4-1/2 counties in Central Pennsylvania. She currently teaches for Penn State University’s World Campus with the school of Labor and Employment Relations.
Evans’ election means the township board will have a Democrat majority in the new year. She joins Supervisor Jim Knight, Democrat, elected to the board in 2019, along with Republican Char Gray who was elected in 2017.