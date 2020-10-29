Former Vice President Joe Biden maintains a six-point lead over President Donald Trump in the latest Franklin & Marshall College Poll released this morning.
According to the poll, Biden leads President Trump 50% to 44% among likely voters. In last month's poll, Biden also led by six (48-42). The margin for error in the poll is +/- five percent, according to a news release accompanying the poll.
In the final F&M poll before the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton had an 11 point lead (49-38). President Trump won the state by less than 1 percent of the vote (48.6-47.9).
In the latest poll, about two in five (42%) voters in Pennsylvania believe President Trump is doing an “excellent” or “good” job as president, on par with his rating in recent polls. The president’s approval rating for his management of the coronavirus outbreak is lower (33%) than his overall job approval rating. President Trump's supporters are voting for him, while the majority of Biden supporters are voting against Trump. Four in five (78%) of those who plan to vote for the president say they are voting for him, not against Biden. More than half (54%) of Biden’s supporters say they are voting against President Trump, not for him.
President Trump's approval rating for his response to the coronavirus outbreak is lower (33%) than his overall job approval rating and most (79%) independent voters believe his management of the coronavirus has been fair or poor.
There is also a partisan divide among who voters play to submit their ballots. More state voters expect to cast their ballot in-person (53%) than by mail (44%). Nearly two-thirds (64%) of Democrats intend to vote by mail while most Republicans (76%) and independents (63%) intend to vote in-person. Most (59%) respondents favor the use of mail-in ballots, although many more Democrats (86%) and independents (66%) than Republicans (26%) favor mail-in voting
This survey reflects interviews with 558 Pennsylvania likely voters, including 268 Democrats, 229 Republicans and 61 Independents conducted by the Center for Opinion Research at Franklin & Marshall College from October 19-25.