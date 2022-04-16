Next month’s primary election will see only two Democrats running for office — in the newly redrawn 76th Pennsylvania District, which includes a swatch of Union County. The paucity of Democratic candidates for the Pennsylvania House in the Susquehanna Valley is not for lack of trying to recruit candidates, said two county committee chairs.
First off, part of the problem with finding candidates is that it is hard work, said Union County Democratic Committee Chair Rick Thomas.
In this part of Pennsylvania, Thomas said, “one really needs to work hard to get their name and positions on important subjects known to the voters. It almost seems that if you have an ‘R’ after your name, that’s enough to get you elected.
“What it shows is a lack of voter interest. We live in an area that has a 2-plus-to-1 voter registration edge for Republicans. That’s not news. But what really scares me is the number of those folks who really don’t pay much attention to the issues, and just blindly vote for the Republican candidate.”
With redistricting, Thomas continued, there are now five state House seats in the four-county region along with two Congressional Districts. In those seven races, there are only three Democrats running and two of them are in the same race.
Incumbent State Reps. Lynda Schlegel Culver (108th District) and David Rowe (85th) don’t have opponents in the spring or fall. In the U.S. House, only Dan Meuser in the 9th has a challenger and that comes in the fall from Lycoming County Democrat Amanda Waldman. In the redrawn 15th District — which replaces Fred Keller’s 12th District in Snyder and Union counties — GT Thompson is unopposed in the spring and fall.
No Dem since 2010
Since Chris Carney lost to Tom Marino in 2010, no Democrat has held a state House or Congressional seat in Valley districts. Barring an upset in the 9th Congressional District or the 76th State House district, that trend will not change this year.
For many, the math doesn’t add up either.
In the four Valley counties combined, there are 30,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats.
“I have spoken to many Democrats in Snyder County on becoming possible candidates and the first thing they usually say is “I’ll never win,” said Chris Kalcich, chair, Snyder County Democratic Committee. “Republicans tend to always win around here simply because they hold the majority,” Kalcich said.
Wider divide
In Kalcich’s county, there is a wider partisan divide than the others. According to the most recent voter registration from the Department of State, 14,848 of the county’s 22,492 registered voters — more than two-thirds — are Republicans and only 22 percent are Democrats. The rest are non-affiliated or third-party.
“Democrats are at a huge disadvantage in winning seats on scales larger than municipal levels,” Kalcich said. “We have seen Democrats in last year’s (municipal) election win, but not at ideal numbers and we definitely do not have enough Democrats running on the ballot to have fair and contested elections. One cause of this, I feel, results from the polarization this country is experiencing.”
Without strong party backing, it is also a tough situation, Kalcich said. “But I believe that the Democratic party in Snyder County is on a comeback.”
“If people only vote along party lines now, we have a steep hill to climb to find people interested in running, but we are determined to do it even if it means talking to every Democrat in the county going forward,” Kalcich said.
“I can see why so many of them are in a state of confusion right now with so many Republicans running for the Senate and the Governor’s office this cycle. With so many candidates trying to secure the Trump vote, will they (by default) nominate candidates that the moderate Republicans (there are still some of them out there ...) can’t support? Personally, I hope so,” Thomas said. “But then, I have a vested interest in the Dem candidates, so anything that happens that will drive moderate Republicans and independents toward our Dem candidates works for me.”
Not as well-organized
Democrats aren’t quite as well-organized in this area as some of the Republican groups, Thomas said. “We don’t have as many business-oriented organizations promoting (and funding) candidates who tend to cater to those organizations. I’m as “pro-business” as the next guy, but to be honest, there are a lot of Dems who just have different priorities.”
Conservative religious groups tend to push candidates based on their agendas, even though “their agendas” may include topics that local elected officials have little or no say on, Thomas said. “Additionally, many local Democratic activists tend to be more liberal or progressive. That doesn’t usually sit well with folks who have a conservative mindset. I wish there were a larger number of moderate Dems who would step up and get involved. We’ve had most of our luck locally with moderate Dems getting elected.”
There are numerous folks who are qualified to represent their friends and neighbors throughout the Valley, Thomas added.
“Sadly,” he said, “with so many people tied so closely to rigid and inflexible beliefs, any candidate willing to step up can face opposition from both sides of an issue. I think voters need to stop and consider what we’ve done, or seen being done, to our system of representation over the past 10 or 20 years: the dominance of big money, the ‘dumbing-down’ of complex issues, the penchant for people to take an ‘all-or-nothing’ position, and most sadly, the unwillingness to work together to get at least a little bit of positive work done.”
Thankfully, things are not so far off-kilter that they can’t be repaired, said Thomas, on a positive note. “There are qualified candidates who do step up, just not everywhere or all the time. There are new faces on local town and borough councils, some new township supervisors, some new school board members, some new county commissioners. ... We could still use some new folks to step up and serve on their local election boards. ... and a lot of those folks are younger and more energetic. I think many of the “old ways” will eventually be replaced.”
“Just not fast enough to suit me,” Thomas said.