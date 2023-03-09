Today I fielded my third different call from an elderly person who is scared they are going to “go to jail” for feeding outdoor cats. These are all people who have taken it upon themselves to make sure the cats they are feeding are spayed, neutered and ear-tipped. They do timeable feeding, so the food is not out overnight.
I checked another colony for which I have been trapping, spay, neutering and ear tipping with the help of Cherished Cat Rescue Alliance and I am afraid now that that colony is not going to be supported because the people are afraid to feed. With support, I have made huge strides at spaying and neutering this colony, so am I supposed to sit back and watch? Am I supposed to relay to people who are asking me about feeding?
The debacle happening in East Buffalo Township has far-reaching effects. Hungry cats are going to be more aggressive to get food. Trap-neuter-return is the most studied, humane answer. While I volunteer with Cherished Cat Rescue Alliance and I know that they are trying to work with the township, this letter is my own. Please follow up with the township supervisors on your initial story of the feeding ban with real answers about what people can do who are trying to empathetically support these animals who have been failed by humans.
Carolyn Daniloff,
Lewisburg