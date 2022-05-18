The race for U.S. Senate on the Republican side remains too close to call this morning.
According to unofficial election results from the Department of State, as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday Dr. Mehmet Oz holds about a 1,500 vote lead over Dave McCormick in the GOP race, a lead of about one-tenth a percentage point. The winner faces Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the fall to replace Sen. Pat Toomey.
Pennsylvania law requires recounts when the margin between the top two candidates is 0.5 percentage points or less. With just a few hundred votes separating Oz and McCormick, the result may not be clear for several days, The Associated Press reported.
Doug Mastriano dominated the Republican field for governor, turning a lead and a late endorsement from former President Donald Trump into a lead that stands at nearly 25 points this morning. He will face Democrat Josh Shapiro in the fall.
