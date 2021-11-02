Lori R. Hackenberg won Tuesday's race for Court of Common Pleas judge in the 17th Judicial District of Snyder and Union counties.
Hackenberg, 46, received 10,042 votes compared to the 7,173 votes received by Brian L. Kerstetter, 47, in a race that had the two attorneys touting their experience to take on the 10-year judgeship.
"First I thank God," said Hackenberg of her victory. "I thank all the voters who had confidence in my judicial record and saw my experience and my qualifications. I'm humbled."
Hackenberg will replace President Judge Michael T. Hudock who is retiring at the end of the year after a single term.
A district judge serving in Middleburg since 2011, Hackenberg, of Mount Pleasant Mills, also runs a private law practice in New Berlin.
She is serving her second, six-year term as a district judge, a position that expires at the end of 2023.
Snyder County solicitor Robert Cravitz said the governor will appoint a candidate to fill the position until the next municipal election.
Kerstetter, who did not respond to calls for comment Tuesday, is a Lewisburg attorney and Snyder County prosecutor.
"We had a great candidate," said Pat Saylor, Hackenberg's campaign manager. "A lot of times people vote for women candidates because they trust them more. But look at (Hackenberg) and how she performs her duties. She's honest and not biased."
In the May primary, Hackenberg and Kerstetter, both registered Republicans, sought both party nominations. Hackenberg snared the Republican nomination and Kerstetter won the Democratic nomination.
Each challenged their opponents' experience during the campaign with Hackenberg touting her district judge experience while Kerstetter said he was more qualified for the county judgeship due to his years as a prosecutor and private attorney handling cases ranging from criminal to civil law.