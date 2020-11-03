LEWISBURG — Union County Commissioners on Tuesday announced a change in election procedures for naked ballots, with Commissioner Jeff Reber saying updated state guidance allowed for those who cast naked ballots the opportunity to cast a provisional ballot instead.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court established that all naked ballots — mail-in and absentee ballots submitted without a secrecy envelope — are automatically voided in the 2020 general election.
During a county Board of Elections meeting Monday, Reber and Commissioner Preston Boop said they’d follow the advice of county solicitor Jonathan Dewald who, at that time, held that provisional ballots weren’t permitted in such situations.
Provisional ballots are recorded but not officially counted in vote totals until they’re reviewed by county boards of elections.
D. Toni Byrd and Steve Becker, attorneys representing Democrat committees in the Valley, argued during the meeting that voters whose ballots are voided over the secrecy envelope are disenfranchised if not given the opportunity to submit a provisional ballot on Election Day, Tuesday.
“Late last night, the state of Pennsylvania came out with additional guidance that was a little more conclusive,” Commissioner Jeff Reber, Board of Elections chair, said.
Information allowing for the contact of voters who cast naked ballots was posted to allow approved election observers the opportunity to contact the voters and instruct them on the provisional ballot opportunity.
“If a court decision comes into play to say that those ballots count, we’ll have them. If it stands the way it is, those provisionals won’t be counted,” Reber said.