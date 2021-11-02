SUNBURY — All four incumbent row officers of Northumberland County won re-election on Tuesday night in landslide victories, according to unofficial results.
Prothonotary Jamie Saleski, Register of Wills, Recorder of Deeds and Clerk of Orphans Court Christina Mertz and Controller Christopher Grayson beat out their competitors. Coroner James Kelley ran unopposed.
Saleski, a Republican, had 10,946 votes while Democrat Jason Radel, a political newcomer, had 4,030 votes. Libertarian John J. Merchinsky III, of Sunbury, who dropped out of the race, still had 915 votes.
This is Saleski's second four-year term. She has worked as a data entry clerk in the prothonotary’s office since 2007.
Mertz, a Republican, had 12,234 votes while Libertarian Alison Smeltz had 2,998 votes.
Mertz won her first term as Register of Wills, Recorder of Deeds and Clerk of Orphans Court in 2017, having worked in the office for 17 years. She first took over the duties after Mary Zimmerman retired in December 2015.
Grayson, a Democrat, had 12,272 votes while Libertarian Ryan Bourinski, a political newcomer, had 2,963 votes.
This is Grayson's third four-year term. He was on both the Democrat and Republican ballots after winning the write-in for the primary election.
Kelley, a Democrat, also had enough write-in votes in the primary to be both Democratic and Republican ballot. He had 15,163 votes on Tuesday.
This is Kelley's sixth four-year term.