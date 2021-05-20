SUNBURY — Independent Sunbury mayor candidate Jody Ocker received 82 Democratic write-in votes but needed 100 to make the ballot as the Democratic nominee, according to Northumberland County Election Director Nate Savidge.
Ocker, who announced her bid as an Independent mayoral candidate, said she was notified of the results by Savidge.
“I am not disappointed as I am glad I got the votes I did,” she said Thursday. “I will be out getting signatures as an Independent.
Savidge said he spoke with Ocker Thursday morning after officially counting the write-in votes.
“I spoke with Jody (Ocker) and let her know the results,” he said. “I told her she could have come to the office and review the votes but she was OK with the results.”
Ocker’s opponent, Councilman Josh Brosious, who was unopposed on the Republican side, received 18, while 36 other write-in votes were counted, Savidge said.
Brosious said he is excited about the fall campaign. “I look forward to the General Election and I thank everyone for their support,” he said. “Sunbury continues to grow and I want to help be a part of making the city a staple of the Valley.”
Ocker said she is also looking forward to the General Election.
“I will be out and knocking on doors and be ready to go in the fall,” Ocker said.