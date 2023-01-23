Susan M. Kauwell will seek reelection as prothonotary/clerk of courts and clerk of the Orphans’ Court in Montour County.
Kauwell has held that position since being elected in 2000. Before that she served 20 years in the courthouse as chief clerk to county commissioners.
"I enjoy the challenges these offices present and appreciate the opportunity to meet and serve the public," she said.The Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts is responsible for all civil and criminal court filings as well as Orphans’ Court including to adoptions, marriage licenses, divorces, custody, protection from abuse orders, mortgage foreclosures, Coroner reports, passports and postings of bail.
Kauwell said she has had a presence on the state level. She has served President of the Pennsylvania State Association of Prothonotaries and Clerk of Courts’ as well as President of the Pennsylvania Register of Wills/Clerk of Orphans’ Court Association, which provides for an opportunity to have input on policies and procedures that affect the function of her offices.
Kauwell said she is active in the community. She is chair of the Geisinger Authority; vice chair of Montour County Children & Youth Services Advisory Board; as well as a volunteer with Montour County Emergency Management Services Agency.
Kauwell recently partnered with Family Search, a worldwide leader in digital preservation and historical document access as part of their efforts to preserve the world’s records. This will provide no-cost digital copies of Montour County Marriage License dockets from 1910 to today and provide protection/preservation against loss or damage to these records.