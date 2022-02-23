U.S. Rep. Fred Keller announced Wednesday after the new Congressional map was released by the state Supreme Court that he will run in the new 9th District, where Dan Meuser represents all of Montour and part of Northumberland County, rather than challenge another Republican incumbent, Glenn Thompson, in the 15th District.
The new map splits the Valley in half, with the 9th featuring all of Montour and Northumberland counties and the 15th taking all of Snyder and Union counties. Keller lives in Snyder County, but in a statement released Wednesday afternoon, said he has close connections with counties in the 9th District.
Keller, who currently represents the 12th District, was raised and operated a small business in Northumberland County where he currently attends church, the release said. His main constituent services office is in Lycoming County and Keller said he spent “decades doing business while working for a wood products manufacturing company” in the Northern Tier counties of Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wyoming.
According to the U.S. Constitution, members of the U.S. House must live in the state they represent but do not need to live in the district.
“I remain fully committed to taking back the House from Nancy Pelosi and putting Pennsylvania first,” Keller said. “That is why I am announcing my intention to run for reelection in the new 9th Congressional District and ensure that the voters, not partisan judges, pick their representative in Washington.”
Some Republicans had hoped Meuser would move over to challenge Scranton-area Democrat Matt Cartwright in the Republican-leaning 8th District, whose boundary is a few blocks from Meuser’s Luzerne County home.
But Meuser said in an interview that it makes more sense for him to run in the 9th District.
“It looks like over 70 percent of my current district has remained intact, which I am grateful for. Although I am not happy with many aspects of the map, I do look forward to running for reelection” in the 9th District, he said.
The court adjusted the petition gathering schedule — starting this Friday through March 15 — but left the May 17 primary date intact for congressional races and statewide contests.
However, the court on Wednesday suspended the primary election calendar for state legislative candidates, because new state House and Senate district maps are being challenged in court.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.