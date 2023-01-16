Brian L. Kerstetter is seeking the Union County district attorney position this year.
Kerstetter currently serves as First Assistant District Attorney in Union County, a position he held for 17 years in Snyder County.
He is seeking election to succeed Union County District Attorney D. Peter Johnson who is retiring at the end of the year after serving in the role for 28 years.
"As a lifelong resident and attorney in Union County, I am thoroughly familiar with the area and the people who live here... and I would be honored to serve the citizens of Union County, my home, as their district attorney," said Kerstetter, who has a law firm in Lewisburg.
"I have tried a multitude of cases from the simplest to the most complex. I have argued cases before all of the appellate courts in Pennsylvania, including the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.," he said.
Kerstetter serves as solicitor for the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission and solicitor and board member of Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet since its inception in 2004.
East Buffalo Township resident and Northumberland County First Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger has also announced she will seek the Union County District Attorney position.