The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area on-line Voters Guide is now available on its website and the guide can be downloaded here. This Voters Guide is for the November 3, 2020 General Election. While the League's Voters Guide is specific to Union County, voters from all counties and states can find their voting/election information at https://www.vote411.org/.
According to the League, "this is a one-stop voter information site where you can see what is on your ballot, register to vote or check your voter registration, find your polling place and much more. This guide is a non-partisan political publication that provides important information to voters for federal and state races."