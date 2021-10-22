There are four positions on Lewisburg Borough Council up for grabs in the Nov. 2 general election but just one race is contested.
Democrat Marlene Lira and Republican Rudy Mummey compete for a 4-year term to represent Lewisburg’s 4th Ward. The winner replaces council appointee George Botelho, who didn’t seek election to a full term.
Lira is a public health researcher on the harmful effects of substance use disorder. She’s married with two children. Mummey is a longtime borough resident and retired high school teacher who lost election to borough council in 2019 by just 6 votes.
Running unopposed are incumbent David Heayn, a Democrat, in Ward 3, Dianne Powers who won a dual-party nomination in Ward 2, and council appointee Bina Bilenky Trahan who seeks a full term in Ward 1. Powers would succeed council member Susan Yohn, who chose not to seek re-election.
Also unopposed is mayoral candidate Kendy Alvarez, who won a dual-party nod in the spring primary. She looks to succeed longtime mayor, Judy Wagner, who did not seek re-election.
The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area featured Ward 4 candidates Lira and Mummey in a pre-recorded election forum available at https://my.lwv.org/pennsylvania/lewisburg-area. They were asked about their respective motivation to seek elected office, priorities for their first 100 days in office and their position on a proposed Human Relations Ordinance among other topics.
“My top priorities are those that have downstream effects on public health such as improving road and pedestrian safety and mitigating flooding,” Lira said.
Lira said her professional experience allows her to bridge the gap between data research and real life application when taking on borough issues. She added that residents in Ward 4 express that they feel forgotten.
That latter statement was shared frequently by Mummey. If elected, he said he would be a representative for residents in all four wards but expressed that enhanced representation is due in Ward 4. More street lighting and roadway repairs and resurfacing are necessary in Ward 4, Mummey said.
“We need a representative from Ward 4 who lives on the west side of Route 15, the forgotten side of the ward,” Mummey said.
Within the first 100 days, if elected, Lira said she would pursue the application of recommendations from the borough’s Market Street traffic study with emphasis on pedestrian safety. She said she’d ensure upcoming road projects are equitable and financially responsible, and would look to reinstate live broadcasts of council meetings.
Mummey supported the idea of pedestrian safety projects in Ward 4, including the addition of crosswalks, but wasn’t convinced sidewalk construction would be feasible or affordable for residents. He’s not opposed to using Zoom for meetings but said his “favorite way” to communicate would be in-person.
Both Lira and Mummey said they would review the latest versions of a proposed Human Relations Ordinance, with each expressing support but acknowledging language changes in the proposal needed further research on their ends.
“I would want to make sure I give thoughtful and careful review to it. That would really be a great first step to help all of our marginalized communities feel welcome in Lewisburg,” Lira said.
“A lot of people don’t want to see more diversity. I do and I will certainly fight for that,” Mummey said.